KeyCorp Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of EOG opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $133.46.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,665,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

