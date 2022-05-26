KeyCorp Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NVDA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

