KeyCorp Weighs in on Portland General Electric’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

