Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 215.7% in May

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 563.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$13.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

