Kim Williams Sells 2,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.96. 4,487,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.