Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($3.92).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.54. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 378 ($4.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($687,051.72).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

