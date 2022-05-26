Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,902 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTRA stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

