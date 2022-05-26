Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Maxim Group

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.94% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
NASDAQ KPRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.43.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
