Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Maxim Group

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ KPRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

