Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

May 26th, 2022

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNBWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 41,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Kirin (Get Rating)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

