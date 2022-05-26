Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNBWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kirin alerts:

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 41,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.