Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

