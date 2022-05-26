Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.66) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.94) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.21 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.51 ($12.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €9.06 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($14.36).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

