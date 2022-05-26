Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.