Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

KHC stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

