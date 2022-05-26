Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.55.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

