Kyle Justin Loudermilk Acquires 15,000 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,190.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyle Justin Loudermilk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 4,887 shares of GSE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,353.10.

NASDAQ:GVP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 40,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,064. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 455,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

