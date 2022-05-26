L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($161.70) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($196.81) to €187.00 ($198.94) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($161.70) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.