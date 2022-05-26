Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter.

