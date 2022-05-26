Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.710-$1.040 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LE stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

