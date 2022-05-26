LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 9,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

