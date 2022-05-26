Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of LAZY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 17,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
