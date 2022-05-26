Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LAZY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 17,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

