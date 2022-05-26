Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Raymond E. Scott Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.