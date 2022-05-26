Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Leatt has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

