Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LMPMY remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

