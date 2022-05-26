Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 329 ($4.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.78) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

