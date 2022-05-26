Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,514. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($102.13) to €103.00 ($109.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

