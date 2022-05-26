Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legrand in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.
