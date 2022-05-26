Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

