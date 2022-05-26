Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.10.

Lennox International stock opened at $205.30 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $198.71 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

