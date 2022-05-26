Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) SVP Aamir Hussain Acquires 10,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 967,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,422. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

