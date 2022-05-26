Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the April 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.