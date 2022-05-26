Lightning eMotors’ (ZEV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 615,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

