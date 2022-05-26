Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LMB opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Limbach by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.