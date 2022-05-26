Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

