Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Robert A. Lippe Buys 29,628 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LQDA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,687. The company has a market cap of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

