Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $30.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

LAD opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.60. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $95,602,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

