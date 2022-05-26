Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LTMCF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
About Lithium Chile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.