Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LTMCF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

