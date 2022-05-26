Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.83 Million

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $601.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.00 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $523.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

LFUS stock opened at $259.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

