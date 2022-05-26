Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:LOKM remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.