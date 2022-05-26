LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $41.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

RAMP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 9,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

