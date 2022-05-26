LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LMP opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.26) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.78.

Several research analysts have commented on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.84) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287.88 ($3.62).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

