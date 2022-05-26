LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMP opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.26) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287.88 ($3.62).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

