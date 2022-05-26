LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.