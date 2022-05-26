Loop Capital Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $370.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.96.

SNOW opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

