Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of LU stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 20.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 441.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 191,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lufax by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.