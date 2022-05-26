Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
Shares of LU stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.
About Lufax (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.