Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.