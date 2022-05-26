Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $260.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $17,727,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

