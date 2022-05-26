Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $260.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

