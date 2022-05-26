Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.