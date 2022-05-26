Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 381.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

