LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €815.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €815.00 ($867.02) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($878.72) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($882.98) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €800.00 ($851.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($893.62) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €783.62 ($833.63).

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €0.80 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €551.00 ($586.17). 446,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €614.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €664.05. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($277.18).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

